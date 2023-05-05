BODYCAM: Tri-State trooper saves driver with medical emergency
The woman was on her way home from school when she experienced anaphylactic shock.
May. 5, 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An extremely close call was caught on bodycam in Warren County when a state trooper found a driver who was experiencing a medical emergency on the side of the road.
FOX19′s Megan O’Rourke speaks with OSP Trooper Patrick Wright, who thrived under pressure in a situation he’s never been in before.
