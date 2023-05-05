BODYCAM: Tri-State trooper saves driver with medical emergency

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An extremely close call was caught on bodycam in Warren County when a state trooper found a driver who was experiencing a medical emergency on the side of the road.

FOX19′s Megan O’Rourke speaks with OSP Trooper Patrick Wright, who thrived under pressure in a situation he’s never been in before.

Trooper helps woman with medical emergency

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.