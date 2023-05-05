Contests
Cincinnati man fired into pregnant woman’s car: court docs

Paul Kolleh Jr.
Paul Kolleh Jr.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old Cincinnati man is accused of shooting into a woman’s vehicle when she arrived at his house “to talk to him about being pregnant,” court records show.

Paul Kolleh Jr. is under arrest on a felonious assault charge.

He is held at the Hamilton County jail and made a brief court appearance Friday morning.

He pleaded not guilty.

Cincinnati police wrote in an affidavit he was on the balcony of his residence on Burr Oak Street in Spring Grove Village when he fired two rounds into the woman’s vehicle, court records show.

Police allege it happened back on April 27.

Her vehicle had visible damage to the driver-side door and back driver-side window, according to court records.

Police noted in the affidavit she saw him walk out to the balcony after she arrived and watched him fire the shots.

