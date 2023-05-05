Cincinnati preps for huge weekend of events downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The streets are already buzzing in Downtown Cincinnati and Over-the-Rhine ahead of a jam-packed weekend of events.

Nearly perfect weather for it, too. Friday and Saturday are gonna be clear, sunny and in the 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s. There are, however, chances of thunderstorms Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Flying Pig Marathon

The 25th annual Flying Pig Marathon kicks off this weekend with 10 races, an annual expo, a family fun festival and Victory Party.

The list of street closures is long, so watch out!

The 50 West Mile kicks off the weekend’s races at 7 p.m. Friday at the Riverfront Transit Tunnel.

The 10K run, 5K, Kids 1K, Pig Abilities and Flying Fur will all be held Saturday.

The full marathon and half marathon will take place Sunday morning. The races will start on Elm Street between Second Street and Mehring Way, with the finish line just west of the Roebling Bridge on Mehring Way.

Viewing parties will held Sunday at the Moerlein Lager House, Bean and Barley, Fulton Yards Coffehouse and Woodburn Brewing.

Spectator party zones will be at Seventh and Elm streets downtown; the Springer School in O’Bryonville; Delta Avenue in the East End; Central Parkway downtown; and Hyde Park Square.

The victory party with live music will take place until 3 p.m. Sunday at Smale Park on the Ohio River. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. All Sunday race participants will receive a complimentary beer, thanks to Michelob Ultra.

Road closures for the Flying Pig Marathon. (Flying Pig Marathon)

MORE

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds return from a road trip to face the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park. Projected starters are Hunter Greene on Friday, Nick Lodolo on Saturday and Luke Waver on Saturday.

Friday’s game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and will feature the Fireworks Friday post-game show. There’s also a Star Wars Ticket Package that includes an exclusive Mandalorian bobblehead.

Saturday’s game also starts at 6:30 p.m. Fans in attendance can get their hands on a Johnny Bench Funko POP! (while supplies last).

Sunday’s game starts at 4:10 p.m. Kids 14 and younger can get a free sticker sheet as part of Family Day at the ballpark (while supplies last).

Cincinnati Cyclones

The Cyclones begin round two of the Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Toledo Walleye after a thrilling seven-game first round.

Friday’s game gets underway at 7:30 p.m. For Cinco De Mayo, the Cyclones are offering 513 Friday: $5 Modelo beers and margaritas, $1 popcorn and $3 nachos.

Saturday’s game also starts at 7:30 p.m. Attendees can pick up a hotdog for two bucks.

FC Cincinnati

FCC, currently tied with New England for first place in the Eastern Conference, face off against D.C. United at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at TQL Stadium.

The club enters the match in fine form, having won three of its five MLS matches in April and tying the Revolution at Gillette Stadium last time weekend.

Supporters groups gather at various bars before the match before gathering at Washington Park for the march to the stadium. The march begins around an hour before kickoff, in this case 6:30 p.m.

Latino Festival

With a theme of “Porkopolis to Tacopolis,” the Cincy-Cinco Latino Festival figures to be a blast of food and flavor.

The festival, currently in its 19th year, will take place on Fountain Square Friday-Sunday with restaurants from Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela and more. There will also be music and dancing, including salsa in the evening.

London Cab Ride

CVG shipped one of London’s iconic black taxi cabs across the Atlantic to promote the launch of its round-trip British Airways flight to Heathrow Airport.

The cab will be making the rounds from Washington Park up to Findlay Market from 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Flag it down and hop in for the chance to win prizes including a free round-trip ticket to London!

Banksy in Cincinnati

An unauthorized art exhibition of the famous, controversial, and mysterious English artist Banksy will is in Cincinnati this weekend.

Fans can experience “Banksyland,” the multimedia exhibit from Friday through Sunday, at 140 Marian Spencer Way.

The exhibit is part of a 22-city world’s largest exhibition tour that will feature more than 80 pieces and installations, including original and studio works, salvaged street art, and never-before-seen immersive installations. [More]

