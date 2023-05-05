Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Ex-Ohio Lottery director conduct toward staff found improper

An independent investigation released Friday determined that the sudden resignation last month of Ohio’s lottery director came after he inappropriately touched two employees and sent texts “expressing inappropriate fondness and innuendo.”
Pat McDonald, the former director of the Ohio Lottery, has resigned, effective immediately.
Pat McDonald, the former director of the Ohio Lottery, has resigned, effective immediately.(Source: Office of Gov. Mike DeWine)
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The sudden resignation last month of Ohio’s lottery director came after he inappropriately touched two employees and sent texts “expressing inappropriate fondness and innuendo” to members of his staff, according to an independent investigation released Friday.

The review by Zashin & Rich law firm determined that Pat McDonald's behavior violated Ohio Lottery Commission policy against inappropriate conduct in the workplace.

The firm, enlisted by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, also found that McDonald’s assistant lottery director had knowledge of his inappropriate behavior but failed to take action. The assistant director will be demoted out of management and reassigned to a different state agency in a lower classification and pay grade, the state's human resources department said.

DeWine's chief of staff and chief counsel had traveled to Cleveland on April 11 to confront McDonald about the unwanted behavior alleged by a subordinate — which he “explicitly denied” — when he told them he had “a significant medical condition” and was considering retiring, the report said. McDonald left the job the next morning, precluding further disciplinary action or review, according to the report.

McDonald had been a fixture at the Ohio Lottery for 16 years, serving first as a member and long-time chair of the Ohio Lottery Commission before DeWine appointed him director in 2019.

The series of events that led to his resignation began in late February, when a lottery employee reported that McDonald had touched and hugged them in a way that made the employee uncomfortable. The human resources director told McDonald his behavior was unwelcome and he apologized. The employee told human resources they were “satisfied that the behavior was addressed and would not continue," the report said.

On April 6, the employee called to report another instance of misconduct. The lottery's human resources director held a meeting with McDonald on April 10, after which the governor's office was informed of “potential policy violations,” investigators found.

The review ultimately found that McDonald had inappropriately touched two employees on the arms, shoulders and forehead, given an unwanted hug, sent texts "expressing inappropriate fondness and innuendo” to two employees, and made “verbal comments about the appearance of two employees.”

The governor has appointed Michelle Gillcrist, his former aerospace and defense liaison and northeast Ohio regional liaison, to fill McDonald's role on an interim basis.

Zashin & Rich has recommended mandatory training of all lottery employees on appropriate workplace conduct and agency policy prohibiting conduct at work that’s potentially offensive, harassing or retaliatory. They also urged the administration to promptly alert the assistant lottery director and every member of management of their responsibility to report misconduct.

Most Read

Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Cincinnati. It was reported late Thursday...
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Cincinnati
The auditorium at Withrow University High School.
125 Withrow High School seniors can’t get their diplomas due to unpaid fees
There was a combination of issues that led to the downfall of the environmentally sustainable...
How expenses, social media & timing contributed to a Cincinnati store’s closure
Zachary Barnhorst, 23, is accused of shooting 44-year-old Brandy Lawless during a verbal...
Police: Victim, suspect identified in deadly West Price Hill shooting
The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said Bennett Couch must register for life as a...
Max sentence given to man arrested for bestiality, child porn in NKY

Latest News

Texas Rangers' Sandy Leon (12) stands at bat during a baseball game against the Arizona...
Sandy León recalls harrowing day young daughter fell in pool
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
NBA approves Haslams’ purchase of Lasry’s stake in Bucks
FILE - Jake Paul, left, punches Tyron Woodley during the second round of a Cruiserweight fight...
Jake Paul, Nate Diaz announce August boxing match
Pat McDonald, the former director of the Ohio Lottery, has resigned, effective immediately.
Director of Ohio Lottery resigns suddenly; interim appointed