Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

House catches fire after riding lawnmower explodes in backyard

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a house fire that the homeowner says his riding...
Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a house fire that the homeowner says his riding lawnmower started.(WPTA)
By WPTA staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - An Indiana homeowner says his riding lawnmower set his house on fire after it exploded.

WPTA reports that Fort Wayne firefighters responded to a house fire Friday afternoon with flames in the backyard.

Arriving firefighters said flames could be seen coming from the back of the home that extended to the attic and throughout the house.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department said two people were home at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape.

The homeowner told fire officials that the fire started after his lawnmower exploded while he was near the back of the house.

“The fire is under investigation, but we know that a riding lawnmower was involved, and the rear of the home was badly damaged,” Fort Wayne Fire Department Public Information Officer Adam O’Connor said.

Fire officials said two pets were also rescued from the home. One firefighter received minor injuries in the response.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Cincinnati. It was reported late Thursday...
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Cincinnati
The auditorium at Withrow University High School.
125 Withrow High School seniors can’t get their diplomas due to unpaid fees
There was a combination of issues that led to the downfall of the environmentally sustainable...
How expenses, social media & timing contributed to a Cincinnati store’s closure
Zachary Barnhorst, 23, is accused of shooting 44-year-old Brandy Lawless during a verbal...
Police: Victim, suspect identified in deadly West Price Hill shooting
The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said Bennett Couch must register for life as a...
Max sentence given to man arrested for bestiality, child porn in NKY

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Supreme Court blocks Oklahoma from executing death row inmate
Trooper helps woman with medical emergency
BODYCAM: Tri-State trooper saves driver with medical emergency
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college...
Proud Boys 1/6 verdict boosts Justice Dept. in Trump probe
In a video deposition, Donald Trump looks at a photo of E. Jean Carroll and thought it was his...
Trump deposition in E. Jean Carroll case released
In this image from a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer's body-worn video...
Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet