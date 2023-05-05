Contests
Investigation underway into allegation bus driver purposely slammed on brakes, hurting students

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations a bus driver purposely slammed...
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations a bus driver purposely slammed on the brakes, injuring students, because she thought they were being too loud on the drive home from Edgewood Intermediate School Tuesday, a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirms.(WBTV File)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TRENTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations a bus driver purposely slammed on the brakes, injuring students, because she thought they were being too loud on the drive home from Edgewood Intermediate School Tuesday, a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirms.

“At this time we are actively investigating this case, we do not have any criminal charges at the moment, again, it is still an ongoing investigation,” said Detective Janee Lambert.

FOX19 NOW has a request for comment into the Edgewood School District and a spokesman for a local contractor that provides bus drivers to several area school districts.

We will continue to update this breaking story.

