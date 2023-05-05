Investigation underway into allegation bus driver purposely slammed on brakes, hurting students

TRENTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations a bus driver purposely slammed on the brakes, injuring students, because she thought they were being too loud on the drive home from Edgewood Intermediate School Tuesday, a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirms.

“At this time we are actively investigating this case, we do not have any criminal charges at the moment, again, it is still an ongoing investigation,” said Detective Janee Lambert.

FOX19 NOW has a request for comment into the Edgewood School District and a spokesman for a local contractor that provides bus drivers to several area school districts.

We will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.