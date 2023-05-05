‘It never gets easier:’ Family copes with mystery of beloved daughter’s death

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered Thursday night to celebrate what would have been the 32nd birthday of Brittany Stykes.

They released balloons beside a cross and orange flowers, near where Brittany was shot to death.

The shooting happened on Aug. 18, 2013. Brittany was driving her yellow Jeep on OH-68 in Brown County, heading to her parents’ home to celebrate her father’s birthday. Brittany’s 14-month-old daughter, Aubree, was in the back seat.

What happened next is mystery. All investigators know is someone shot her multiple times. Shortly afterward, a couple driving by found the Jeep off the road past an embankment with Brittany dead at the wheel. Aubree was shot in the head but survived.

Brittany was pregnant at the time.

No shell casings were found at the scene. No arrests have been in the case.

Brittany’s husband, Shane Stykes told us in 2018 he had been told Brittany was pulled over at the time of the shooting. Shane said he didn’t believe it, adding he thought she was “paced alongside and fired on.”

For Brittany’s parents, Mary and David Dodson, the grief of losing one of their children has never left. Mary says it never will.

“That emptiness is still there,” David said.

The family says they’ll keep speaking up and showing up until they get justice.

“That killer shot my daughter—I lost a grandchild—and shot my other granddaughter,” Mary said. “So there’s a killer out there that could possibly do it again.”

According to detectives, the initial investigation pointed toward Shane. Detectives interviewed him and conducted lie detector tests. They have said no one has been officially cleared, but they’ve described Shane as cooperative.

Another theory pointed to a road rage confrontation earlier in the day that supposedly involved Brittany. Detectives looked into it but did not arrest anyone.

In 2015, they were told a man named Tommy Lee Lopez had been hired to kill Brittany. However, that turned out to be a hoax.

Brittany‘s younger sister, Emily Hampton started a Facebook group where anyone can talk about the investigation or about Stykes. That led to Stykes’ case being featured on several nationally-known podcasts and news programs.

There is a $50,000 reward for information in the case.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Carlson at 937.378.4435 extension 130.

The sheriff’s office also has an anonymous tip portal on its website.

