Never Forget: 9/11 mobile exhibit comes to NKY

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - An exhibit honoring the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, will be at the Florence Government Center from May 6-14.

The Tunnel to Towers 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit has traveled the county and is now coming to the Tri-State.

Retired New York City firefighters, who responded to terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, share their stories of what happened that day and the days after.

The exhibit will be open to the public May 6-14 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., except May 12, when hours are 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

