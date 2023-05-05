Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Never Forget: 9/11 mobile exhibit comes to NKY

Retired New York City firefighters, who responded to terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, share their stories.
By Jason Maxwell
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - An exhibit honoring the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, will be at the Florence Government Center from May 6-14.

The Tunnel to Towers 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit has traveled the county and is now coming to the Tri-State.

Retired New York City firefighters, who responded to terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, share their stories of what happened that day and the days after.

The exhibit will be open to the public May 6-14 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., except May 12, when hours are 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Cincinnati. It was reported late Thursday...
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Cincinnati
The auditorium at Withrow University High School.
125 Withrow High School seniors can’t get their diplomas due to unpaid fees
There was a combination of issues that led to the downfall of the environmentally sustainable...
How expenses, social media & timing contributed to a Cincinnati store’s closure
Zachary Barnhorst, 23, is accused of shooting 44-year-old Brandy Lawless during a verbal...
Police: Victim, suspect identified in deadly West Price Hill shooting
The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said Bennett Couch must register for life as a...
Max sentence given to man arrested for bestiality, child porn in NKY

Latest News

Spectators watch as participants approach the finish line during the 18th Annual Flying Pig...
Cincinnati preps for huge weekend of events downtown
CVG and British Airways are giving out prizes including a trip to London in Columbus,...
Celebrate King Charles’ coronation in Cincinnati with a free ticket to London
Blueberry French Toast is just one of the menu items offered at Toast & Berry Liberty Center.
Toast & Berry set to open at Liberty Center
Video from Edgewood bus whose driver was alleged to have been driving erratically
Video from Edgewood bus whose driver was alleged to have been driving erratically