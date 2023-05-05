NKY man fired gun on SB I-275 in western Hamilton County, court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A northern Kentucky man is accused of purposely firing his gun on southbound Interstate 275 near Kilby Road and I-74, court records show.

Stanley Anderson Jr., 52, of Elsmere was arrested Thursday on charges of felonious assault and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

A deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint Anderson was trying to seriously hurt a woman when he started shooting, a copy of it shows.

The criminal complaint says Anderson was charged based on statements he and the victim made after they were advised of their rights to remain silent (Miranda warning) and a firearm without a full magazine was recovered.

Anderson pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court Friday morning.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. We reached out to them for more details and will update this story once we hear back.

