Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

NKY man fired gun on SB I-275 in western Hamilton County, court docs

Stanley Anderson Jr.
Stanley Anderson Jr.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A northern Kentucky man is accused of purposely firing his gun on southbound Interstate 275 near Kilby Road and I-74, court records show.

Stanley Anderson Jr., 52, of Elsmere was arrested Thursday on charges of felonious assault and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

A deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint Anderson was trying to seriously hurt a woman when he started shooting, a copy of it shows.

The criminal complaint says Anderson was charged based on statements he and the victim made after they were advised of their rights to remain silent (Miranda warning) and a firearm without a full magazine was recovered.

Anderson pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court Friday morning.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. We reached out to them for more details and will update this story once we hear back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The auditorium at Withrow University High School.
125 Withrow High School seniors can’t get their diplomas due to unpaid fees
There was a combination of issues that led to the downfall of the environmentally sustainable...
How expenses, social media & timing contributed to a Cincinnati store’s closure
Zachary Barnhorst, 23, is accused of shooting 44-year-old Brandy Lawless during a verbal...
Police: Victim, suspect identified in deadly West Price Hill shooting
Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Cincinnati. It was reported late Thursday...
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Cincinnati
The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said Bennett Couch must register for life as a...
Max sentence given to man arrested for bestiality, child porn in NKY

Latest News

Micah Jacobs, 22, is facing charges of terroristic threatening, criminal trespassing, and...
Bloodied man arrested after threats to shoot people in NKY
Tickets for St. Jude Dream Home sold out!
Paul Kolleh Jr.
Cincinnati man fired into pregnant woman’s car: court docs
Alleged sexual assault at Wyoming High School under investigation, police say
Three juveniles arrested in connection with possible sexual assault at Wyoming High School