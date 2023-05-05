Contests
No charges against bus driver following erratic driving allegations

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TRENTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says a bus driver will not be charged following allegations of erratic driving.

The Edgewood School District bus driver had been accused of purposely slamming on the brakes, injuring students, because she thought they were being too loud on the drive home from Edgewood Intermediate School Tuesday, a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirmed early.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office released video from aboard the bus.

Sheriff Richard Jones said, “The video speaks for itself,” when announced no charges were forthcoming.

FOX19 NOW has a request for comment into the Edgewood School District and a spokesman for a local contractor that provides bus drivers to several area school districts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

