No charges against bus driver following erratic driving allegations

TRENTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says a bus driver will not be charged following allegations of erratic driving.

The Edgewood School District bus driver had been accused of purposely slamming on the brakes, injuring students, because she thought they were being too loud on the drive home from Edgewood Intermediate School Tuesday, a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirmed early.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office released video from aboard the bus.

Sheriff Richard Jones said, “The video speaks for itself,” when announced no charges were forthcoming.

The bus driver did not create a substantial risk to the health or safety of the children, by violating a duty of care, protection, or support.

FOX19 NOW has a request for comment into the Edgewood School District and a spokesman for a local contractor that provides bus drivers to several area school districts.

