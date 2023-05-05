Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Northside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Thursday in Northside, according to Cincinnati Police Spokesman Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

The victim, a 61-year-old man, was hit around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Blue Rock Street and Apple Street, Lt. Cunningham explained.

He died sometime after being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police say the driver did stop at the scene.

No arrests have been in connection with the deadly pedestrian crash, Lt. Cunningham said.

