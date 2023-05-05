Contests
Pedestrian struck in Northside crash, police say

The scene of a crash with a pedestrian victim in Northside.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver hit a pedestrian in Northside Thursday night, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Blue Rock Road and Apple Street.

EMS transported the victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries, police say.

The circumstances of the crash are unknown.

Police say the driver stopped at the scene.

