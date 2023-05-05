Pedestrian struck in Northside crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver hit a pedestrian in Northside Thursday night, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Blue Rock Road and Apple Street.

EMS transported the victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries, police say.

The circumstances of the crash are unknown.

Police say the driver stopped at the scene.

