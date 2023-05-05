A promise kept between 2 Cleveland firefighters could be life-saving for a 12-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a story that tugs at your heartstrings. Two firefighters in the same training class 10 years ago.

One makes a promise to the other, and now a promise made, is a promise kept, as a fire lieutenant gives what could be a life-saving gift to his close friend’s daughter.

Cleveland Fire Lieutenant Dan Sunyak died in 2021, leaving behind a wife and 3 children.

But, a vow made to him in 2013 by Cleveland Fire Lieutenant Joseph “Jake” Konys is coming right on time, to help Sunyak’s 12-year-old daughter Lena.

She suffers from a genetic kidney disease, and is in need of a transplant.

Lena Sunyak tells 19 News, “It means a lot to me, I was very happy when I heard it, I cried. That’s how happy I was.”

Megan O’Shea is Lena’s mother, “It’s amazing. I think the bond that those guys formed from the academy.”

Lt. Konys donated his kidney on Wednesday, and is now recovering at University Hospitals.

He spoke to 19 News from his hospital bed, “They talk about the fire department being a family and I believe that’s true, and Lena’s got a much bigger family than she might realize right now.”

Konys said before his friend firefighter Sunyak died, he was worried about kidney transplants that all 3 of his children will eventually need, “It weighed on him and we told him don’t worry about it. We’re here for ya. We’ll find you a kidney.”

Now, here’s the tricky part, Lena won’t receive Konys’ kidney because their blood type is not compatible, so his kidney is now a match for someone else, but, Lena’s mother Megan says, “Lena will be getting a kidney from a different donor and that kidney chain is much wider than just the two of them. So, multiple organ donors and multiple receipients are affected by this larger kidney chain.”

A true gift of a lifetime for a young girl, by a firefighter who is no stranger to emergencies, and promised the child’s father he would gladly come to the rescue.

Lena could receive her kidney transplant by the end of May.

Her mother is convinced that along with fire lieutenant Konys, Lena’s father is acting like a guardian angel to make sure his baby girl will be okay.

