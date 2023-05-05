Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Recall issued for Advil sold at Family Dollar

Anyone with the impacted products can return them to the Family Dollar store where they were...
Anyone with the impacted products can return them to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without a receipt.(MGN Photo Archive)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Family Dollar has issued a voluntary recall of several variations of Advil.

According to a new release from the Federal Drug Administration, the drugs are being recalled due to the product being stored by Family Dollar outside of labeled temperature requirements.

The Advil was shipped to certain stores around June 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023.

Products covered by this retail-level recall are:

0901458 ADVIL 200MG TABLET 100CT

0901839 ADVIL 200 MG CAPLET 24 CT

0902867 ADVIL DUAL ACTION 36CT CAPLET

0913023 ADVIL TABLET 50CT

0916071 ADVIL LIQUID GEL 40 CT

0999259 ADVIL TABLET 6CT

0999841 ADVIL LIQUI GEL MINIS 20CT

Click here for the specific batch numbers of affected product for each SKU.

According to the FDA, Family Dollar is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illnesses from this medication so far.

Anyone with the impacted products can return them to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without a receipt.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Cincinnati. It was reported late Thursday...
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Cincinnati
The auditorium at Withrow University High School.
125 Withrow High School seniors can’t get their diplomas due to unpaid fees
There was a combination of issues that led to the downfall of the environmentally sustainable...
How expenses, social media & timing contributed to a Cincinnati store’s closure
Zachary Barnhorst, 23, is accused of shooting 44-year-old Brandy Lawless during a verbal...
Police: Victim, suspect identified in deadly West Price Hill shooting
The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said Bennett Couch must register for life as a...
Max sentence given to man arrested for bestiality, child porn in NKY

Latest News

A general view of Great American Ball Park as a baseball game is played between the Miami...
Alabama baseball betting scandal linked to Great American Ball Park: Report
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
CDC’s Rochelle Walensky resigns, citing pandemic transition
'Banksyland' makes to make a stop in Cincinnati this weekend.
Unauthorized Banksy art exhibit comes to Cincinnati this weekend
Dry Friday and Saturday
Dry weather for the first half of the weekend
A worker was killed in a "violent explosion" at a chemical facility in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts blast site where 1 died moves to cleanup phase