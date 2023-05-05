Store techs discover 100s of child porn files on NKY man’s computer, prosecutor says

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is behind bars after his mother took his computer to a local tech shop to get it fixed and the employees made a shocking discovery, authorities say.

Now 30-year-old Caine Carter is at the Kenton County Detention Center on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Carter’s mother brought his computer to Tech Castle in Covington for repairs in April, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

“When they went to do the repairs on the computer, staff at the computer store found child pornography on the computer—and of course reported it to Covington police right away,” Sanders explained Thursday.

Investigators found not just a few, but hundreds of files of child pornoraphy on Carter’s computer, according to court documents.

They were able to confirm the computer belonged to Carter from social media and website logins despite his mother having been the one to drop it off, the documents show.

Sanders says Carter’s mother likely also helped investigators on that front. He says Carter’s mother called the Covington Police Department to complain the store would not return her son’s computer.

He adds investigators don’t believe she had any idea what was going on.

“Right now,” said Sanders, “I’m not aware of any evidence the mother knew about child pornography on the computer.”

Carter allegedly avoided detectives when they first reached out to him.

“Ultimately, it’s a very good thing we get these people off the street before they have access to actual children,” Sanders said.

Carter’s mother declined to comment for this story. We reached out to Tech Castle but have not heard back.

Officers are still investigating the case, and Sanders expects more charges to be filed.

Sanders applauded the store employees for turning in the computer.

“In this case, the staff did exactly what we expect anybody to do when you stumble across someone committing a crime,” he said.

Carter is being held on a $10,000 bond. He will be back in court on May 16.

