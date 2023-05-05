WATCH: Suspect caught breaking and entering into Butler County home

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A man was arrested Friday after breaking and entering into a Butler County home, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Jones says deputies arrested Cody Wallen, 29, after he broke into a home on Windy Meadows Drive by entering through a window.

The homeowners were alerted by their Ring camera and then contacted dispatchers.

When the deputies arrived, Wallen fled the scene on foot and led deputies on a short foot pursuit, Jones said.

The sheriff says that deputies found Wallen hiding in a garage on Wayne Trace Road.

He was then taken into custody after resisting arrest, Jones said.

The sheriff says that during the arrest, Wallen had thousands of pills.

After further investigation, Wallen was booked in the Butler County Jail and is facing charges of burglary, breaking and entering, theft, and resisting arrest.

The sheriff adds that Wallen also had four outstanding warrants, two for breaking and entering.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.