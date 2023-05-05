Taylor Mill police investigate threat at Woodland Middle School
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TAYLOR MILL, KY (WXIX) -Taylor Mill police say they are investigating a threat involving a student that occurred Friday morning at Woodland Middle School.
Officers say that the school resource officer began an investigation and did not find a weapon on school campus.
Police have not given information about the threat.
Officers have not stated if anyone has been arrested.
Police are still investigating.
