Taylor Mill police investigate threat at Woodland Middle School

TAYLOR MILL, KY (WXIX) -Taylor Mill police say they are investigating a threat involving a student that occurred Friday morning at Woodland Middle School.

Officers say that the school resource officer began an investigation and did not find a weapon on school campus.

Police have not given information about the threat.

Officers have not stated if anyone has been arrested.

Police are still investigating.

