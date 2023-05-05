Three juveniles arrested in connection with possible sexual assault at Wyoming High School

Contests
Alleged sexual assault at Wyoming High School under investigation, police say
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three juveniles were arrested in connection with a possible sexual assault that occurred on Friday, April 28 at Wyoming High School, according to the City of Wyoming Police Department.

Officers say the 15-year-old suspects possibly sexually assaulted a male victim after baseball practice that day.

The students told a coach at the school that another student had been sexually assaulted around 4:30 p.m. inside the high school locker room, an incident report says.

The incident report lists the alleged offense as rape by threat of force.

One of the teenagers is facing one count of rape, three counts of kidnapping, and one count of hazing, police said.

Officers say the second suspect has been charged with one count of gross sexual imposition, three counts of kidnapping, and one count of hazing.

The third suspect is facing charges of one count of gross sexual imposition, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of hazing, police said.

All of the juveniles are held at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

