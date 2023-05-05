Toast & Berry set to open at Liberty Center

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A favorite spot for breakfast, brunch and lunch is ready to open its second location in the Tri-State.

Toast & Berry’s grand opening at Liberty Center is set for 7 a.m. on May 15.

It’s located on the ground floor of the AC Hotel by Marriott and will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for breakfast, brunch and lunch.

The menu features traditional items like pancakes, omelets, and sandwiches along with Toast & Berry specialties such as Chicken & Toast, Waffle & Smoked Pork Sandwiches, and homemade French Toast.

Gluten-free pancakes are also available.

In addition, the restaurant features a full bar that includes brunch cocktails and mimosa flights.

Toast & Berry’s first Tri-State restaurant is located in Montgomery at 9856 Montgomery Rd. and is open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.