Celebrate King Charles’ coronation in Cincinnati with a free ticket to London

Direct flights from CVG to London begin in June.
CVG and British Airways are giving out prizes including a trip to London in Columbus,...
By Brian Planalp
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A trip across the pond could be just a cab ride away if you visit Over-the-Rhine this weekend.

CVG shipped one of London’s iconic black taxi cabs across the Atlantic to promote the launch of its round-trip British Airways flight to Heathrow Airport.

The cab will be making the rounds from Washington Park up to Findlay Market from 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Flag it down and hop in for the chance to win prizes including a free round-trip ticket to London!

The cab was in Columbus on Friday and will be in Louisville on Sunday. A CVG spokesperson says the cab promotion is timed to coincide with the coronation weekend of King Charles III.

CVG announced the London flight with much fanfare last November.

“British Airways’ nonstop service from CVG to London-Heathrow is an all-around win for the Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana region,” CVG Chief Executive Officer Candace McGraw said at the time. “The economic impact of this transatlantic flight is exponential for business travel, economic development and tourism between the UK and our area of the United States. We look forward to a strong partnership with our new friends across the pond for many years to come.”

CVG hasn’t had a direct route to Heathrow or Gatwick since 2009. Forbes called it one of the best new international routes the year.

The route will employ a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with three cabins: economy, premium economy and business.

It launches from Cincinnati on June 5. Flights will run five times weekly in the summer and four times weekly in the winter.

Introductory fares begin at $665 and are on sale on British Airways’ website.

