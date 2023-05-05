Contests
Warm weekend ahead with storms on Sunday

By Ashley Smith
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is going to be a beautiful day with dry and warm weather. Highs should be near 72. Tonight will be dry and pleasant. Low 49. It will be warm for the start of the Fifty West Mile beginning at 7pm.

Warm and dry weather is expected Saturday with lots of sunshine. It should be great weather in the morning for the Flying Pig events like the 5k, 10k, Flying Fur and more. By the afternoon it will be warm but near normal with a high of 72.

There will be a chance for spotty storms and showers Sunday. That could have an impact on the Flying Pig Marathon which begins at 6:30am. It will be warm and humid in the afternoon as the marathon runners are finishing the race.

Thunderstorm chances continue Monday and Tuesday. Our warm weather sticks around with highs in the 70s and 80s next week. It will be dry and quite pleasant with great weather for outdoor events and gardening. It looks like we are done with our chances for frost.

