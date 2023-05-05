Contests
Warming up this weekend ahead of Sunday rain chances

Unsettled weather will continue into early next week
Friday and Saturday are dry and warm but unsettled weather arrives Sunday into next week.
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some chilly conditions to kick off your Friday with clear skies with morning lows in the 40s.

Sunshine along with a few high-thin clouds are expected Friday afternoon with afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 70s: which is near normal for early May!

If you’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo, going to the Cyclones round two playoff game, or going to the Reds game, great conditions are in store!

Saturday morning will start in the upper 40s with clear skies. If you are traveling to Louisville for the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, you may see a few sprinkles under variably cloudy skies, but no disruptive weather is expected for spectators or the horses.

Here in the tri-state, clouds will increase throughout the day with highs once again in the mid 70s. Another great evening is on tap for those going to the FC Cincinnati match at TQL or if you’re going to Riverbend Music Center to see Billy Idol!

For the Flying Pig Marathon, Saturday morning and afternoon will be dry! Sunday morning, the race should start dry, but we are tracking increasing rain chances Sunday late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures for the start of the race at 6:30 a.m. will be in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be in the region on Sunday from the midday hours into the early afternoon as highs reach the mid 70s.

More unsettled weather is expected for the first half of next week with scattered showers and storms Monday and more isolated activity on Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the low 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with partly cloudy with continued warmth with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s!

Gardening is a go because we aren’t tracking any chances for frost in the extended forecast for the tri-state and the First Alert Weather Team agrees that we are done with frost for the season. The two-week outlook in the Ohio Valley has above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation - so warm and humid conditions with chances of springtime showers and storms will be on and off going into the middle of May.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

