Woman charged with hammer attack in North College Hill

Gabrielle Robinson
Gabrielle Robinson(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A North College Hill woman is accused of attacking another woman with a hammer, court records show.

Gabrielle Robinson is under arrest on a felonious assault charge.

She is held at the Hamilton County jail and made her first court appearance in the case Friday morning.

North College Hill police charged her with the offense on April 27.

They say it happened in the 6500 block of Simpson Avenue

She purposely struck the victim “on the right side of her face with a 10oz Anvi Hammer,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Court records do not indicate what led up to the incident.

