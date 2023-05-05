Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Zoo offers $1 million sponsorship of endangered species preservation plan

The Indianapolis Zoo launches a $1 million challenge to help save an endangered species.
The Indianapolis Zoo launches a $1 million challenge to help save an endangered species.(Indianapolis Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Indianapolis Zoo wants to help a threatened species, and it’s putting its money where its mouth is with a challenge.

The zoo is offering a $1 million grant to a group that can develop and carry out a plan that will have a measurable and sustainable impact on the future of a species.

Field conservationists from all over the world are encouraged to apply.

The species they pick must be considered critically endangered, endangered, vulnerable, or extinct in the wild.

Pre-applications are due June 4, and a full application is due Dec. 3.

A panel of international animal conservation experts will choose a winner and announce them in February.

The winner has five years to implement their program and show progress.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said Bennett Couch must register for life as a...
Max sentence given to man arrested for bestiality, child porn in NKY
A local McDonald’s franchise that operates 27 locations across northern Kentucky and Cincinnati...
Local McDonald’s franchise with 27 locations fined $143K for violating federal child labor laws
Kevonne Howze (left) and Nolan Garrett (right)
Murder suspect arrested in shooting at Corryville Taco Bell
The LEGO-themed extravaganza will be open from Oct. 21-22 on Vine Street, Brick Burger said.
LEGO-themed burger joint coming to Cincinnati
Fire caused “significant damage to the kitchen area” at The Monkey Bar & Grille along the...
Fire causes ‘significant damage’ to The Monkey Bar & Grille restaurant

Latest News

Police say parents left their child alone while they drove out of state to a funeral.
Parents leave child behind while driving out of town for funeral
Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis, have...
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
Recording artist Ed Sheeran prepares to speak to the media outside New York Federal Court after...
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant ponders a response to a question regarding his legacy following a life...
Mississippi ex-governor releases texts in welfare scandal