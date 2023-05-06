How weather could impact the Flying Pig Marathon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 24th annual Flying Pig Marathon is back Sunday but could be impacted by possible inclement weather.

Flying Pig Marathon organizers told FOX19NOW that they will meet early Sunday morning to determine if the weather will impact the race and say they will inform participants of the plan.

FOX19 NOW meteorologist Ethan Emery says a line of showers and thunderstorms is expected in downtown Cincinnati between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

This could have an impact on the morning hours of the Flying Pig Marathon which begins at 6:30 a.m.

Although the threat of severe weather is low, it is not zero. We can expect periods of strong gusty winds, small hail downpours and cloud-to-ground gusty straight-line winds and small hail.

FIRST ALERT: Disruptive weather is expected for Sunday morning. The severe threat is LOW, but not zero. Strong gusty winds, small hail, downpours & cloud-to-ground lightning will be within storms in the tri-state. @FOX19 #cincywx #ohwx #kywx #inwx #FIRSTALERT pic.twitter.com/vBrHj2z6kX — Ethan Emery FOX19 (@EthanEmeryWX) May 6, 2023

ROAD CLOSURES

Roads around downtown Cincinnati will close Sunday for the Flying Pig. Organizers are encouraging those participating or attending to download Waze to implement road closures and provide more accurate directions.

You can also see a full list of road closures here.

For more information, visit http://www.flyingpigmarathon.com/

