Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratches from race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Derby favorite Forte has been scratched from Saturday’s big race.

Churchill Downs said that Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable’s morning line favorite was scratched at 9 a.m. by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission state veterinarian.

Co-owner Mike Repole said the state veterinarians had concerns about a bruised right front foot.

This makes the fifth scratch for Kentucky Derby 149 including Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continaur (JPN) and Skinner.

Churchill Downs said the last time five horses were scratched from the Kentucky Derby was 1936 when 19 horses entered the race and 14 ran.

Post-time for the Derby will be at 6:57 p.m. Program numbers will remain unchanged but post positions are moved without changing the order of the starters.

There will be 18 starters this Derby.

“Any Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 wagers including the Kentucky Derby that were placed prior to the scratch will revert to the post-time favorite,” Churchill Downs said in a release. “Bets on the two-day Oaks/Derby Double and the Oaks/Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic/Derby Pick 3 will receive consolation payouts,”All other advance wagers on Forte – not including the Kentucky Derby Future Wager – will be refunded.”

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., who was scheduled to ride Forte, will now ride Cyclone Mischief.

