Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratches from race

Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Forte to victory during the Breeders' Cup Juvenile race at the Keenelend...
Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Forte to victory during the Breeders' Cup Juvenile race at the Keenelend Race Course, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Derby favorite Forte has been scratched from Saturday’s big race.

Churchill Downs said that Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable’s morning line favorite was scratched at 9 a.m. by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission state veterinarian.

(Story continues below)

Co-owner Mike Repole said the state veterinarians had concerns about a bruised right front foot.

This makes the fifth scratch for Kentucky Derby 149 including Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continaur (JPN) and Skinner.

Churchill Downs said the last time five horses were scratched from the Kentucky Derby was 1936 when 19 horses entered the race and 14 ran.

Post-time for the Derby will be at 6:57 p.m. Program numbers will remain unchanged but post positions are moved without changing the order of the starters.

There will be 18 starters this Derby.

“Any Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 wagers including the Kentucky Derby that were placed prior to the scratch will revert to the post-time favorite,” Churchill Downs said in a release. “Bets on the two-day Oaks/Derby Double and the Oaks/Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic/Derby Pick 3 will receive consolation payouts,”All other advance wagers on Forte – not including the Kentucky Derby Future Wager – will be refunded.”

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., who was scheduled to ride Forte, will now ride Cyclone Mischief.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Cincinnati. It was reported late Thursday...
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Cincinnati
The scene in downtown Loveland where a truck driver crashed into the crowded patio of a...
Truck driver crashes into crowded restaurant patio in downtown Loveland
Alleged sexual assault at Wyoming High School under investigation, police say
Three teens arrested after alleged sexual assault at Wyoming High School, police say
The auditorium at Withrow University High School.
125 Withrow High School seniors can’t get their diplomas due to unpaid fees
Micah Jacobs, 22, is facing charges of terroristic threatening, criminal trespassing, and...
Bloodied man arrested after threats to shoot people in NKY

Latest News

A general view of Great American Ball Park as a baseball game is played between the Miami...
Alabama baseball betting scandal linked to Great American Ball Park: Report
Alabama baseball betting scandal linked to Great American Ball Park: Report
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: Conner baseball player goes yard for 1st varsity hit
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: Conner baseball player goes yard for 1st varsity hit
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gestures after carrying the ball in the first...
Joe Mixon’s ‘future is here with the team,’ Bengals head coach says amid contract speculation
Myles Murphy, the Cincinnati Bengals first pick in the 2023 NFL draft was introduced Saturday...
What you need to know as Cincinnati Bengals finalize 2023 NFL draft class