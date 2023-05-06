Contests
Police search for suspect possibly involved in Cheviot shooting

Police are searching for a suspect who is possibly involved in a shooting at an apartment complex in Cheviot Saturday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police are searching for a suspect who is possibly involved in a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon, according to Green Township police, who assisted with the investigation.

Officers say the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Camvic Terrace near North Bend Road.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Officers say the suspect is a male, possibly wearing a tan t-shirt and black pants, and has dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cheviot Police Department at 513-661-2917 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

