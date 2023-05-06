Contests
Springdale police to honor Kaia Grant during national bike ride for fallen officers

Grant died in 2020 while putting down stop sticks on I-275.
By Payton Marshall
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police around the country are prepping for the Police Unity Tour, a four-day fundraising bicycle ride from New Jersey to Washington D.C.

The Springdale Police Department has partnered with the ride before, but this year is different, because they’re honoring fallen Officer Kaia Grant, who died in the line of duty in 2020.

Her badge number was 2023, making this year’s ride even more special.

Grant was killed while attempting to put stop sticks down on Interstate 275 to disable a vehicle driven by Terry Blankenship.

Tributes poured in from around the nation in the aftermath of her death.

Springdale Police Officer Keenan Riordan recalled the funeral.

“There were people just lined the entire way,” he said Friday. “Tears, signs, blue balloons, blue ribbons everywhere, and it really made me appreciate how much the community appreciates us as police officers.”

RELATED | Police: Suspect in officer’s death broke into estranged wife’s home, pistol-whipped her boyfriend, threatened ‘suicide by cop’

The Police Unity Tour helps raise awareness for officers killed in the line of duty. Officers, those retired from law enforcement, and families of fallen officers can participate in the ride. Those employed or affiliated with law enforcement can participate as support members.

Springdale Police Officer Keenan Riordan says three officers are riding in the race and three others, including Kaia’s dad, are going along for support.

“Many people don’t realize the amount of officers that give their life in the line of duty,” Riordan said.

Officer Grant, a Wyoming High School graduate, was 33 years old and an eight-year veteran with the Springdale Police Department. She graduated from the College of William and Mary in Virginia.

“It’s been 3 years since Kaia was killed,” Riordan said. “Of course, everyone remembers her, and we want to honor her forever.”

The bike ride ride begins Wednesday. Those who would like to donate to the Police Unity Tour - Springdale team can do so online.

According to court documents, Blankenship pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

