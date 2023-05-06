Truck driver crashes into crowded restaurant patio in downtown Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A pickup truck driver plowed through a crowded patio in downtown Loveland Friday night, according to the Loveland-Symmes Fire Department.

Around 8:47 p.m., the driver barreled through the outdoor patio at Paxton’s Grill on West Loveland Avenue.

The scene in downtown Loveland where a truck driver crashed into the crowded patio of a restaurant hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration https://t.co/FlFnlyr58g



[Loveland PD] pic.twitter.com/cYQxAGLO9g — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) May 6, 2023

The restaurant was hosting a special celebration for Cinco de Mayo, according to its Facebook page.

The driver knocked the patio awning down. Multiple people suffered injuries described as minor.

It’s not clear whether the truck came into contact with anyone or whether the falling awning caused the injuries.

The truck driver fled the scene after the crash.

A fire department spokesperson described the aftermath as “very chaotic.”

Loveland police say they have identified the suspect vehicle by its license plate and are conducting a crash investigation.

BREAKING: a truck crashed into the patio of Paxton’s in Loveland. Driver took off but police have the license plate. 2 people taken to the hospital with minor injuries @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/HjUmgtxlAn — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) May 6, 2023

