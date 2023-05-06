Warm Weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Warm and dry weather is expected Saturday with lots of sunshine. It should be great weather in the morning for the Flying Pig events like the 5k, 10k, Flying Fur and more. By the afternoon it will be warm but near normal with a high of 72.

There is a chance for spotty storms and showers Sunday possibly with some lightning, moderate wind gusts and brief heavy downpours. That could have an impact on the Flying Pig Marathon which begins at 6:30am. It will be warm and humid in the afternoon as the marathon runners are finishing the race.

Thunderstorm chances continue Monday and Tuesday. Our warm weather sticks around with highs in the 70s and 80s next week. It will be dry and quite pleasant with great weather for outdoor events and gardening. It looks like we are done with our chances for frost as models which go out to the last week of May have low temperatures way too warm for frost.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.