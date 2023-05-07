Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Caitlin Keen gets a rainy 3rd Flying Pig victory

Sunday’s Flying Pig Marathon attracted around 40,000 participants in warmer-than-usual running weather. Caitlin Keen won her 3rd women’s marathon
Caitlin Keen was the first to run to the "Finish Swine" Sunday during the Flying Pig Marathon....
Caitlin Keen was the first to run to the "Finish Swine" Sunday during the Flying Pig Marathon. This is her third Flying Pig victory.(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Scott Springer
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -She’s once, twice, three times a winner of the Flying Pig Marathon presented by P&G.

Our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer say the first female over the “Finish Swine” on this 25th sweaty, stormy Sunday was Caitlin Keen, a Hyde Park resident while in grade school. Wearing bright pink arm sleeves, Keen braved Sunday’s unpredictable elements, pulling away from the pack.

Keen now has wins in 2018, 2021 and 2023 in addition to a runner-up finish to Anne Flower, a two-time winner in (2016, 2019). Last year Keen competed in the half marathon and won that race in 1:21.08. Both Keen and Flower had logged faster times than last year’s 2:50 posted by Grace McCarron Deshon of Loveland.

Women’s half-winner

Amy Piercy is the store manager at Fleet Feet in Newport, so she certainly knows her shoes. Sunday, they were wet but effective shoes as she became the first female across the “Finish Swine” of the day, winning the half-marathon in 1 hour, 24 minutes, and 43 seconds. The 25-year-old’s Nikes crossed the line just prior to 8 a.m.

“It was fun for half of it and then it (rain) started really picking up around mile six,” Piercy said. “I got kind of concerned out there, but, hey, why not? Let’s keep going, we’re already out here. It’s kind of refreshing to be out there in the rain.”

Silver Streak

The silver anniversary of the Flying Pig Marathon featured some 40,000 participants, considerably more than the 6,163 who first trotted the course conceived by Paycor founder Bob Coughlin in 1999.

Pork chops

Participants plodding the Porkopolis Pig pavement came from all 50 states and 31 countries. It was one of the warmest Flying Pigs on record, with Sunday highs expected to reach 76. The record high start temperature of 64 came in 2000, while the record low of 32 was in 2005.

According to a study by Xavier University, the annual economic impact of the Flying Pig is $14 million. Next year’s races are set for May 3-5 if you want to schedule ahead. This year the Queen Bee Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, Flying Fur, and 26th Mile races sold out, while the full marathon, four-person relay, 50 West Mile, Pigabilities, and Flying Piglet events had limited availability by race week.

One kidney, 12 marathons

Matt Cavanaugh and Hilary Baude are on a mission to help the National Kidney Registry. The Flying Pig was marathon three for the pair with a goal of a dozen. Both have just one kidney. Cavanaugh, a two-time Bronze Star Medal winner for his service in Iraq, donated his left kidney in September 2021 to a stranger and started a donation chain. Baude, a kindergarten teacher, donated hers to a stranger in May 2021.

The Flying Pig is Baude’s 14th marathon overall, while Cavanaugh, in 2022, became the first living kidney donor to finish the 4 Deserts race series (Namibia, Georgia, Chile, Antarctica).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 CINCINNATI ENQUIRER. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in downtown Loveland where a truck driver crashed into the crowded patio of a...
Truck driver crashes into crowded restaurant patio in downtown Loveland
A line of showers and thunderstorms are predicted for Sunday morning between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.
How weather could impact the Flying Pig Marathon
Police are searching for a suspect who is possibly involved in a shooting at an apartment...
Police search for suspect possibly involved in Cheviot shooting
There was a combination of issues that led to the downfall of the environmentally sustainable...
How expenses, social media & timing contributed to a Cincinnati store’s closure
Micah Jacobs, 22, is facing charges of terroristic threatening, criminal trespassing, and...
Bloodied man arrested after threats to shoot people in NKY

Latest News

A general view of Great American Ball Park as a baseball game is played between the Miami...
Alabama baseball betting scandal linked to Great American Ball Park: Report
Alabama baseball betting scandal linked to Great American Ball Park: Report
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: Conner baseball player goes yard for 1st varsity hit
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: Conner baseball player goes yard for 1st varsity hit
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gestures after carrying the ball in the first...
Joe Mixon’s ‘future is here with the team,’ Bengals head coach says amid contract speculation