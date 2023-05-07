Contests
Caitlin Keen, Jason Salyer win Flying Pig Marathon

Caitlin Keen wins the Flying Pig Marathon in the women's race.
Caitlin Keen wins the Flying Pig Marathon in the women's race.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Runners Caitlin Keen and Jason Salyer won the Flying Pig Marathon Sunday morning.

The 26.2-mile run started near Paycor Stadium at 6:30 a.m. and wrapped around the city during a shelter-in-place issued by the Flying Pig.

Keen, who is from Westworth Village, Texas, won first place in the women’s race and Salyer, from Tip City, Ohio, won first place in the men’s race.

Officials with the Flying Pig say that Keen’s finishing time was 2:45:34 and Salyer’s time was 2:27:10.

Below is the list of the top three winners in the marathon and the Paycor half marathon:

Marathon

Men

  • Jason Salyer: 2:27:10
  • William Cadwell: 2:27:28
  • Jack Randall: 2:28:13

Women

  • Caitlin Keen: 2:45:34
  • Angela Bradford: 2:56:02
  • Katie Hallahan: 2:59:02

Flying Pig Paycor half marathon:

Men

  • Seth Elking: 1:10:56
  • Eric Gruenbacher: 1:11:09
  • Chris Porst: 1:11:18

Women

  • Aimee Piercy: 1:24:40
  • Julia Manzano: 1:24:59
  • Amy Manning: 1:26:49

Here is a full list of winners from all of the races throughout the weekend.

