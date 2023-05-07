Female runners participate in the Flying Pig 5K to help fundraise for Ukraine

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Saturday thousands of racers participated in the Flying Pig 5k race, including members from the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America.

“We want to show gratitude for the United States, for Americans, because without your support we wouldn’t be standing here,” said Oksana Sergeenkova, co-founder and president for the local branch of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America.

The women walked the 5k with Ukrainian flags, blue and yellow ribbons, hearts and face paint, to show gratitude and also to build awareness that the war is not over.

“It’s a fight for our nation to survive,” said Sergeenkova.

“A lot of friends, classmates, friends of friends that we know of—are fighting every day [in Ukraine] and we’re just praying and keeping them in our hearts,” said Tonia Petrenao, member of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America.

Leading up to the race, the group raised money for Ukraine. More specifically, the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America teamed up with the Cincinnati-Kharkiv Sister City Partnership to raise funds for the Ukrainian Rehabilitation project ‘UNBROKEN’ in Kharkiv. The program would help Ukrainians affected by the war, to receive comprehensive medical care.

