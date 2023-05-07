Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

FIRST ALERT: Disruptive showers and storms arrive Sunday AM

This will bring impacts for Sunday morning events in the tri-state with the threat for strong storms.
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for the FOX19 NOW viewing area from 4 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday due to the threat of disruptive weather in the tri-state.

A complex system that delivered severe weather in upper portions of the Central Plains will arrive in the Ohio Valley beginning around 4 a.m. and continue to move to the southeast from the northwest throughout the morning. Though the system is weakening as it arrives into the tri-state, it will still pack a punch with threats of strong winds, small hail, downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning throughout the morning.

Caption

There is a marginal risk (Level 1 out of 5) of severe weather in the Tri-State; so there is a very low threat of severe weather in the tri-state, but not zero! The main threat for any storm to be severe will be the strong gusty winds. Secondary threats with this system will be hail as well as downpours.

The Flying Pig Marathon takes place on Sunday morning, and there will likely be impacts to the race and events from these storms. The timeframe for the threat of strong storms to be in downtown Cincinnati is between 7 a.m. through 10 a.m.

Sunday's morning weather forecast.
Sunday's morning weather forecast.(WXIX)

Though runners may not shy away from running in the rain or wind, the issue will be the threat of severe weather conditions as well as lightning. When you hear thunder, you need to go indoors! And taking shelter under a tree does not count as taking shelter - in fact, going under a tree when there is a threat of lightning is dangerous and should be avoided at all costs!

Lingering showers and thunderstorms will continue into the early afternoon before exiting the tri-state after 2 p.m. Though we cannot rule out a stray shower or storm to develop with daytime heating Sunday afternoon, most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area will be dry Sunday afternoon and evening under variably cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-70s.

It will be warm and humid in the afternoon with variably cloudy skies. Thunderstorm chances continue Monday and Tuesday. Our warm weather sticks around with highs in the 70s and 80s next week.

It will be dry and quite pleasant with great weather for outdoor events and gardening. It looks like we are done with our chances for frost as models which go out to the last week of May have low temperatures way too warm for frost.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Warm and dry weather is expected Saturday with lots of sunshine.
Warm and dry weather is expected Saturday with lots of sunshine.

Most Read

The scene in downtown Loveland where a truck driver crashed into the crowded patio of a...
Truck driver crashes into crowded restaurant patio in downtown Loveland
Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Cincinnati. It was reported late Thursday...
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Cincinnati
Alleged sexual assault at Wyoming High School under investigation, police say
Three teens arrested after alleged sexual assault at Wyoming High School, police say
Micah Jacobs, 22, is facing charges of terroristic threatening, criminal trespassing, and...
Bloodied man arrested after threats to shoot people in NKY
There was a combination of issues that led to the downfall of the environmentally sustainable...
How expenses, social media & timing contributed to a Cincinnati store’s closure

Latest News

Tracking active weather for Sunday morning, which will be disruptive for folks heading to the...
FIRST ALERT: Tracking showers and storms arriving Sunday morning in the tri-state
Active weather moves in for Sunday and the start of next week.
FIRST ALERT: Disruptive showers and storms arrive Sunday morning
A line of showers and thunderstorms are predicted for Sunday morning between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.
How weather could impact the Flying Pig Marathon
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day.
Sunday storm timeline