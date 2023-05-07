FIRST ALERT: Disruptive showers and storms arrive Sunday AM

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for the FOX19 NOW viewing area from 4 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday due to the threat of disruptive weather in the tri-state.

A complex system that delivered severe weather in upper portions of the Central Plains will arrive in the Ohio Valley beginning around 4 a.m. and continue to move to the southeast from the northwest throughout the morning. Though the system is weakening as it arrives into the tri-state, it will still pack a punch with threats of strong winds, small hail, downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning throughout the morning.

Autoplay Caption

There is a marginal risk (Level 1 out of 5) of severe weather in the Tri-State; so there is a very low threat of severe weather in the tri-state, but not zero! The main threat for any storm to be severe will be the strong gusty winds. Secondary threats with this system will be hail as well as downpours.

FIRST ALERT: Disruptive weather is expected for Sunday morning. The severe threat is LOW, but not zero. Strong gusty winds, small hail, downpours & cloud-to-ground lightning will be within storms in the tri-state. @FOX19 #cincywx #ohwx #kywx #inwx #FIRSTALERT pic.twitter.com/vBrHj2z6kX — Ethan Emery FOX19 (@EthanEmeryWX) May 6, 2023

The Flying Pig Marathon takes place on Sunday morning, and there will likely be impacts to the race and events from these storms. The timeframe for the threat of strong storms to be in downtown Cincinnati is between 7 a.m. through 10 a.m.

Sunday's morning weather forecast. (WXIX)

Though runners may not shy away from running in the rain or wind, the issue will be the threat of severe weather conditions as well as lightning. When you hear thunder, you need to go indoors! And taking shelter under a tree does not count as taking shelter - in fact, going under a tree when there is a threat of lightning is dangerous and should be avoided at all costs!

Lingering showers and thunderstorms will continue into the early afternoon before exiting the tri-state after 2 p.m. Though we cannot rule out a stray shower or storm to develop with daytime heating Sunday afternoon, most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area will be dry Sunday afternoon and evening under variably cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-70s.

It will be warm and humid in the afternoon with variably cloudy skies. Thunderstorm chances continue Monday and Tuesday. Our warm weather sticks around with highs in the 70s and 80s next week.

It will be dry and quite pleasant with great weather for outdoor events and gardening. It looks like we are done with our chances for frost as models which go out to the last week of May have low temperatures way too warm for frost.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.