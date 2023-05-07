FIRST ALERT: Disruptive showers and storms arrive Sunday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds increase overnight Saturday with overnight lows warm in the low 60s. The majority of the night is dry, but humidity will begin to increase ahead of the rain and storms that arrive after 4 a.m. in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for the FOX19 NOW viewing area from 4 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday due to the threat of disruptive weather in the tri-state.

A complex system that delivered severe weather in upper portions of the Central Plains will arrive into the Ohio Valley beginning around 4 a.m. and continue to move to the southeast from the northwest throughout the morning. Though the system is weakening as it arrives into the tri-state, it will still pack a punch with threats of strong winds, small hail, downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning throughout the morning.

There is a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 out of 5) of severe weather in the tri-state; so there is a very low threat of severe weather in the tri-state, but not zero! The main threat for any storm to be severe will be the strong gusty winds. Secondary threats with this system will be the hail as well as downpours.

The Flying Pig Marathon takes place on Sunday morning, and there will likely be impacts to the race and events from these storms. The timeframe for the threat of strong storms to be in downtown Cincinnati is between 7 a.m. through 10 a.m.

Though runners may not shy away from running in the rain or wind, the issue will be the threat of severe weather conditions as well as lightning. When you hear thunder, you need to go indoors! And taking shelter under a tree does not count as taking shelter - in fact, going under a tree when there is a threat of lightning is dangerous and should be avoided at all costs!

Lingering showers and thunderstorms will continue into the early afternoon before exiting the tri-state after 2 p.m. Though we cannot rule out a stray shower or storm to develop with daytime heating Sunday afternoon, most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area will be dry Sunday afternoon and evening under variably cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 70s.

This is the start of an active weather pattern that the tri-state will be dealing with through Tuesday. There will be rounds of showers and thunderstorms periodically through this time period. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms late Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday with variably cloudy skies in between the showers and storms. Highs both days will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with overnight lows in the low 60s.

Drier conditions arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday! Abundant sunshine is on the way Wednesday with highs seasonably warm in the mid 70s. Clouds will build back in the region on Thursday as well as afternoon highs in the low 80s!

Friday into next weekend looks unsettled with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, but still staying warm and humid in the tri-state!

