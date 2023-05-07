FIRST ALERT: Showers, storms disruptive for Monday evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. No severe activity is expected, but a few gusty winds and downpours in addition to lightning will be in any storm that moves in. Overnight lows will be warm in the low 60s.

Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY because of disruptive weather expected for Monday late afternoon through the evening hours with the threat of a few strong to possibly severe storms.

Monday morning will start off with mostly cloudy skies and isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. These will not be severe and not be widespread, but could create areas of ponding on roadways or have some cloud-to-ground lightning.

Monday midday and early afternoon will be what we keep an eye on. There could be a few scattered showers and storms in this time frame, but if any of them get strong or bring heavy rainfall with it, it will limit any severe activity Monday evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s and may reach 80° if the sun comes out.

The severe threat for Monday evening is CONDITIONAL due to the above. It’ll be a day where sunshine = more storm energy for the evening storms. As of Sunday night, the Storm Prediction Center has a MARGINAL RISK (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather in the FOX19 NOW viewing area. The main threat includes strong straight-line winds and hail. That being said, we cannot rule out downpours that could result in localized flooding, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and a very low risk for an isolated tornado.

The timeline for any strong to severe storm to develop will be from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. before the severe threat ends in the tri-state.

Showers and thunderstorms will end late Monday night into early Tuesday morning with morning temperatures in the upper 50s.

We can’t rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm Tuesday morning, but much of the day looks dry with clouds decreasing throughout the day and cooler - more seasonable - conditions arriving in the tri-state. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 70s with late day sunshine.

Abundant sunshine is on the way Wednesday with highs seasonably warm in the mid 70s. Clouds will build back in the region on Thursday as well as afternoon highs in the low 80s!

Friday into next weekend looks unsettled with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, but still staying warm and humid in the tri-state! For Mother’s Day activities or events, may want to have an alternative indoors with the threat of rain and storms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.