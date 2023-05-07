Flying Pig organizers decide moments before race to start on time despite weather

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Flying Pig organizers decided moments before the marathon started to continue the race despite the thunderstorms coming in from the west.

Jamie Smith, who is on the board of the Flying Pig, says that they had started meeting Saturday at 2 p.m. to discuss the weather and the impact it could have on the Flying Pig. They even had a meeting at 4 a.m. Sunday.

“We had meteorologists there, we were online with different people, the police, the fire department. Just making every possible ‘what if, what if.” We knew it was going to be kind of game-time decision, so literally five minutes before they went off, we hadn’t made the formal decision we were going to do it, but we were watching it with the systems coming in,” Smith said. “It seemed like the best decision at that point. They were all lined up and ready to go, and then we just reminded them that it was a personal decision for them to take the rain and run. Everybody so far has thanked us for it.”

No incidents were reported during the race, but the Flying Pig did issue a shelter-in-place for the participants.

“We did have a lot of people shelter-in-place. I’m not sure how long, but they seem to be happy,” Smith continued.

When asked if anyone was angry with the decision, Smith said everyone seemed happy.

“Everybody that was at the starting line kept begging us to make sure that they weren’t off, and I stood at the bridge coming back from Kentucky, and that was right when it really first started to rain hard. The runners were elated coming across that bridge,” Smith said. We were cheering them on. They were cheering. Everybody seems to be happy. All of the winners of the male and female half thanked me personally for letting the race go on.”

Smith says he would not modify anything if a similar situation happens next year.

“No. I think we were prepared for everything we could do. If I could have a word with the guy upstairs, that would be the only thing I’d do, but I think our staff was ready. The volunteers have been incredible. The runners are the runners, but if we didn’t have the volunteers on this course, we couldn’t have made this happen. So they were still here.”

Although those crossing the finish line may have been excited to finish the race, there was a lot of criticism on social media of the decision to start the race on time.

At 6:25 a.m., light to moderate rain occurred, but storms from the west of Cincinnati were headed to the area.

Here is a map of the weather right before the Flying Pig Marathon started Sunday morning. (WXIX)

That’s the line that moved in during race time.

The weather during the Flying Pig Marathon. (WXIX)

The lightning occurred within the Interstate-275 loop, including Cincinnati.

Lightning is one of the main threats when you have a storm like this. The National Weather Service did not issue any warnings or watches, but it is recommended to go indoors when there are thunderstorms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.