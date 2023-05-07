LIST: Road closures, traffic information for Flying Pig Marathon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Thousands of walkers and runners are expected to participate in Sunday’s Flying Pig Marathon.

Roads began shutting down Friday and will continue through Sunday.

Closures will begin at 1 a.m. on Sunday for staging and at 5 a.m. on the course. The roads will be closed until about 3 p.m.

Road closures for the Flying Pig Marathon. (Flying Pig Marathon)

Several streets will be closed or have parking and traffic restrictions to allow for the marathon to occur.

Participants are asked to arrive early before the streets close.

The course will be opened to traffic as the race proceeds and the runners clear.

On Sunday, the following streets will be closed at 1 a.m. for staging:

Mehring Way- closed between Central Avenue and Joe Nuxhall Way

Elm Street- closed south of Second Street

Freedom Way- closed between Elm Street and Race Street

The following streets will be closed starting at 5 a.m. on Sunday (Crossings will be allowed with police or volunteer assistance):

Second Street- all access to Second Street will close

Joe Nuxhall Way- closed between Mehring Way and Third Street

Broadway-closed south of Third Street

Taylor Southgate Bridge- closed

Roebling Suspension Bridge- closed

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge- closed

Third Street- closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue

Gest Street- northbound closed between Mehring Way and Linn Street

Seventh Street- closed between Central Avenue and Gilbert Avenue (Vehicles from the garage at Seventh and Broadway will be permitted to exit at Seventh Street and continue across Broadway to E Seventh St)

Seventh Street exit from SB I-75- closed

Central Avenue- closed between Seventh Street and Sixth Street

Plum Street- closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

Elm Street- closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Race Street- closed between Garfield Place and Seventh Street

Vine Street- closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Walnut Street- closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

Main Street- closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Sycamore Street- closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

Broadway- closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Gilbert Avenue- northbound closed between Seventh Street and MLK Drive

Gilbert Avenue- closed between Elsinore Place and Eden Park Drive

Eden Park Drive – closed between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway

Fulton Avenue- closed between Nassau Street and Eden Park Drive

Art Museum Drive- closed between Ida Street and Eden Park Drive

Lake Drive – closed

Victory Parkway – northbound closed between Eden Park Drive and McMillan Avenue

McMillan Avenue – closed between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue

Woodburn Avenue – closed between McMillan Avenue and Madison Road

Madison Road – eastbound closed between Woodburn Avenue and Erie Avenue

Erie Avenue – eastbound closed between Madison Road and Bramble Avenue

Paxton Avenue – northbound closed between Observatory Avenue and Erie Avenue

Murray Avenue- eastbound closed between Erie Avenue and LaCrosse Avenue

Bramble Avenue – eastbound closed between Erie Avenue and Settle Avenue

The Race proceeds into Mariemont and Fairfax, then returns on westbound US-50/Columbia Parkway:

US-50/Columbia Parkway – single westbound curb lane closed between the Cincinnati Corporation Line and Eastern Avenue off ramp (westbound US-50 ramp to Eastern Avenue is closed)

Ramp from Red Bank Road to Westbound Columbia Parkway - closed

Eastern Avenue– westbound closed between Columbia Parkway and Stanley Avenue

Stanley Avenue – southbound closed between Eastern Avenue and Kellogg Avenue

Kellogg Avenue – westbound closed between Stanley Avenue and Worth Street

Riverside Drive – eastbound closed between E. Pete Rose Way and Worth Street

E. Pete Rose Way – eastbound closed between Johnny Bench Way and Riverside Drive (may open earlier for garage access)

Mehring Way- closed between Central Avenue and E Pete Rose Way

The Half Marathon will follow the same course out but will turn back at Woodburn Avenue & Madison Road. The following streets will be closed as needed:

Madison Road- eastbound closed between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue

M.L. King – eastbound closed between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway

Gilbert Avenue – northbound closed between Eden Park Drive and ML King

Sinton Avenue- closed between Gilbert Avenue and Nassau Street

Nassau Street- closed between Sinton Avenue and Gilbert Avenue

Morris Street- closed between Deerfield Place and Gilbert Avenue

Deerfield Place- closed to through traffic between Gilbert Avenue and Morris Street

Elsinore Place – closed between Reading Road and Gilbert Avenue

Reading Road- northbound closed between Central Parkway and Elsinore Place

Central Parkway- closed between Eggleston Avenue and Vine Street

Eggleston Avenue- southbound closed between Central Parkway and E Pete Rose Way

Eggleston Avenue- northbound closed between Third Street and Broadway

Both races finish on Mehring Way beneath and just west of the Suspension Bridge.

Metro buses will still have bus service, although delays should be expected.

