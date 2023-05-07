LIST: Road closures, traffic information for Flying Pig Marathon
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Thousands of walkers and runners are expected to participate in Sunday’s Flying Pig Marathon.
Roads began shutting down Friday and will continue through Sunday.
Closures will begin at 1 a.m. on Sunday for staging and at 5 a.m. on the course. The roads will be closed until about 3 p.m.
Several streets will be closed or have parking and traffic restrictions to allow for the marathon to occur.
Participants are asked to arrive early before the streets close.
The course will be opened to traffic as the race proceeds and the runners clear.
On Sunday, the following streets will be closed at 1 a.m. for staging:
- Mehring Way- closed between Central Avenue and Joe Nuxhall Way
- Elm Street- closed south of Second Street
- Freedom Way- closed between Elm Street and Race Street
The following streets will be closed starting at 5 a.m. on Sunday (Crossings will be allowed with police or volunteer assistance):
- Second Street- all access to Second Street will close
- Joe Nuxhall Way- closed between Mehring Way and Third Street
- Broadway-closed south of Third Street
- Taylor Southgate Bridge- closed
- Roebling Suspension Bridge- closed
- Clay Wade Bailey Bridge- closed
- Third Street- closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue
- Gest Street- northbound closed between Mehring Way and Linn Street
- Seventh Street- closed between Central Avenue and Gilbert Avenue (Vehicles from the garage at Seventh and Broadway will be permitted to exit at Seventh Street and continue across Broadway to E Seventh St)
- Seventh Street exit from SB I-75- closed
- Central Avenue- closed between Seventh Street and Sixth Street
- Plum Street- closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street
- Elm Street- closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street
- Race Street- closed between Garfield Place and Seventh Street
- Vine Street- closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street
- Walnut Street- closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street
- Main Street- closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street
- Sycamore Street- closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street
- Broadway- closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street
- Gilbert Avenue- northbound closed between Seventh Street and MLK Drive
- Gilbert Avenue- closed between Elsinore Place and Eden Park Drive
- Eden Park Drive – closed between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway
- Fulton Avenue- closed between Nassau Street and Eden Park Drive
- Art Museum Drive- closed between Ida Street and Eden Park Drive
- Lake Drive – closed
- Victory Parkway – northbound closed between Eden Park Drive and McMillan Avenue
- McMillan Avenue – closed between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue
- Woodburn Avenue – closed between McMillan Avenue and Madison Road
- Madison Road – eastbound closed between Woodburn Avenue and Erie Avenue
- Erie Avenue – eastbound closed between Madison Road and Bramble Avenue
- Paxton Avenue – northbound closed between Observatory Avenue and Erie Avenue
- Murray Avenue- eastbound closed between Erie Avenue and LaCrosse Avenue
- Bramble Avenue – eastbound closed between Erie Avenue and Settle Avenue
The Race proceeds into Mariemont and Fairfax, then returns on westbound US-50/Columbia Parkway:
- US-50/Columbia Parkway – single westbound curb lane closed between the Cincinnati Corporation Line and Eastern Avenue off ramp (westbound US-50 ramp to Eastern Avenue is closed)
- Ramp from Red Bank Road to Westbound Columbia Parkway - closed
- Eastern Avenue– westbound closed between Columbia Parkway and Stanley Avenue
- Stanley Avenue – southbound closed between Eastern Avenue and Kellogg Avenue
- Kellogg Avenue – westbound closed between Stanley Avenue and Worth Street
- Riverside Drive – eastbound closed between E. Pete Rose Way and Worth Street
- E. Pete Rose Way – eastbound closed between Johnny Bench Way and Riverside Drive (may open earlier for garage access)
- Mehring Way- closed between Central Avenue and E Pete Rose Way
- The Half Marathon will follow the same course out but will turn back at Woodburn Avenue & Madison Road. The following streets will be closed as needed:
- Madison Road- eastbound closed between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue
- M.L. King – eastbound closed between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway
- Gilbert Avenue – northbound closed between Eden Park Drive and ML King
- Sinton Avenue- closed between Gilbert Avenue and Nassau Street
- Nassau Street- closed between Sinton Avenue and Gilbert Avenue
- Morris Street- closed between Deerfield Place and Gilbert Avenue
- Deerfield Place- closed to through traffic between Gilbert Avenue and Morris Street
- Elsinore Place – closed between Reading Road and Gilbert Avenue
- Reading Road- northbound closed between Central Parkway and Elsinore Place
- Central Parkway- closed between Eggleston Avenue and Vine Street
- Eggleston Avenue- southbound closed between Central Parkway and E Pete Rose Way
- Eggleston Avenue- northbound closed between Third Street and Broadway
- Both races finish on Mehring Way beneath and just west of the Suspension Bridge.
Metro buses will still have bus service, although delays should be expected.
