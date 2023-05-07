Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Officials: Body found in Lake Erie identified as missing man

Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.
Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.(PxHere)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials have identified a body pulled from Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday as a man who had been reported missing.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man was identified as 40-year-old Michael Powidel.

According to police, emergency personnel retrieved the victim from Lake Erie around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Solon police said Powidel left his home on May 2.

It is unclear exactly where Powidel’s body was located.

Police did not provide any additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in downtown Loveland where a truck driver crashed into the crowded patio of a...
Truck driver crashes into crowded restaurant patio in downtown Loveland
A shelter-in-place has been lifted for the Flying Pig Marathon walkers and runners.
Shelter-in-place lifted for Flying Pig Marathon participants
A line of showers and thunderstorms are predicted for Sunday morning between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.
How weather could impact the Flying Pig Marathon
Police are searching for a suspect who is possibly involved in a shooting at an apartment...
Police search for suspect possibly involved in Cheviot shooting
There was a combination of issues that led to the downfall of the environmentally sustainable...
How expenses, social media & timing contributed to a Cincinnati store’s closure

Latest News

People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Suspect in Texas mall shooting identified as 33-year-old man
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, holds a can of Organic Coronation Ale, with Kate...
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing for royal coronation concert
In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald pauses...
Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial
*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.
Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self