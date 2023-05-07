Shelter-in-place lifted for Flying Pig Marathon participants

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A shelter-in-place has lifted for the Flying Pig Marathon participants Sunday, according to the Flying Pig Marathon officials.

Shelter in place has been lifted. Stay advised for any further updates. — Flying Pig Marathon (@RunFlyingPig) May 7, 2023

It was initially ordered due to the weather, according to a tweet from the Flying Pig Marathon.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for the FOX19 NOW viewing area from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday due to the threat of disruptive weather in the tri-state.

A complex system that delivered severe weather in upper portions of the Central Plains will arrive in the Ohio Valley beginning around 5 a.m. and continue to move to the southeast from the northwest throughout the morning. Though the system is weakening as it arrives into the tri-state, it will still pack a punch with threats of strong winds, small hail, downpours, and cloud-to-ground lightning throughout the morning.

There is a slight risk of severe weather in the Tri-State area. The main threat for any storm to be severe will be the strong gusty winds. Secondary threats with this system will be hail as well as downpours.

The timeframe for the threat of strong storms to be in downtown Cincinnati is between 7 a.m. through 10 a.m., with a specific focus between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. for the storms moving through Cincinnati.

Although runners are responsible for taking the matter into their own hands, it is recommended that when you hear thunder, you go indoors! And taking shelter under a tree does not count as taking shelter - in fact, going under a tree when there is a threat of lightning is dangerous and should be avoided at all costs!

