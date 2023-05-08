Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Bill requiring AEDs in Ohio schools introduced

A bill was introduced that would require AEDs to be in Ohio schools.
A bill was introduced that would require AEDs to be in Ohio schools.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) -A bill requiring Ohio schools to have an automated external defibrillator, AED, was introduced through the House committee Monday.

House Bill 47 is a joint legislation by the House Health Provider Services and State Representatives Adam Bird (R-New Richmond) and Richard Brown (D-Canal Winchester).

By having an AED in the schools, a trained staff member will start resuscitation on the patient, which will increase the chances of survival while waiting for an EMS to arrive.

According to the Mayo Clinic, someone having Sudden Cardiac Arrest could be saved by an AED. The Mayo Clinic goes on to say that CPR after cardiac arrest can help keep the blood flowing to the heart and the brain for a certain period of time, but defibrillation can restore the heart’s rhythm.

By having an AED in Ohio schools, the chances of survival from Sudden Cardiac Arrest would decrease by 7 to 10% for every minute without immediate CPR or defibrillation, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. OSHA goes on to say that after 10 minutes of resuscitation, the chances of survival are very low.

“Each passing second is crucial when it comes to saving a life,” Bird said. “We are taking life-saving measures to help students and staff before first responders arrive by requiring schools to have AEDs in the building in case of an emergency.”

Bird said the bill is now headed to the House floor for further consideration.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in downtown Loveland where a truck driver crashed into the crowded patio of a...
Truck driver crashes into crowded restaurant patio in downtown Loveland
A shelter-in-place has been lifted for the Flying Pig Marathon walkers and runners.
Shelter-in-place lifted for Flying Pig Marathon participants
There was a combination of issues that led to the downfall of the environmentally sustainable...
How expenses, social media & timing contributed to a Cincinnati store’s closure
Caitlin Keen was the first to run to the "Finish Swine" Sunday during the Flying Pig Marathon....
Caitlin Keen gets a rainy 3rd Flying Pig victory
Police are searching for a suspect who is possibly involved in a shooting at an apartment...
Police search for suspect possibly involved in Cheviot shooting

Latest News

Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse...
Jockey who won 2023 Kentucky Derby was sponsored by Jeff Ruby
A cement truck overturned, trapping the driver, just before 8 a.m. Monday between Allison...
Overturned cement truck sends driver to hospital in Butler County.
Market Madness returns to UC
Market Madness returns to UC
A rendering of Newport High School's soon-to-be bleachers. The football stadium was built in...
NKY school to renovate 86-year-old football stadium in $3M project
Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to disruptive weather expected late afternoon through...
Monday storms timeline