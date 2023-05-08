Cincinnati radio personality arrested in NKY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati radio personality was arrested over the weekend in Northern Kentucky, according to Campbell County Detention Center Major Zachary Smith.

Jonathan “JonJon” Curl is accused of not maintaining insurance, careless driving and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, the major said.

Curl, the host of “JonJon and Friends” at KISS 107.1, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Sunday by the Fort Thomas Police Department, Smith explained.

He has since been released on his own recognizance, the major added.

FOX19 NOW has reached out to Curl, KISS 107.1 and iHeartMedia for comment. We have not heard back.

Before joining KISS 107.1, Curl was a host at Q102 before “abruptly” leaving in July 2020, according to WVXU.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.