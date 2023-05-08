Convicted serial rapist pleads not guilty to rape charges in NKY

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A convicted rapist in Ohio appeared in a Campbell County court on Monday for charges that date back more than 30 years ago to 1987.

William Blankenship, 58, pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, sodomy, kidnapping, burglary, unlawful transactions with a minor and sexual abuse.

Campbell County Commonwealth Prosecutor Michelle Snodgrass says her office has evidence linking him to the crimes.

“He is a rapist and it’s time for him to be held accountable for his crimes,” Snodgrass said.

Blankenship was 22 years old in 1987 and some of his alleged victims were under the age of 18, according to the prosecutor.

“William Blankenship has been victimizing women and young girls in our community for decades,” Snodgrass claimed. “Our crimes span over a period of 13 years starting in 1987. So, our survivors have waiting a long time for today. A long time to see him being held accountable for his crimes. It’s about time.”

Blankenship is currently serving a 19-year prison after he pleaded guilty to rape charges earlier this year in Hamilton County. Those crimes happened between 1999 and 2001 in Mt. Washington and Anderson Township.

Blankenship’s nephew, Bradly Scott Blankenship, told FOX19 NOW his uncle is no longer a member of their family

“I don’t consider him my uncle anymore and I don’t think any of us consider him part of our family,” Bradley said. “His crimes don’t tarnish our family’s legacy because we don’t associate him with this family. We really feel for all of the women who have been impacted by this. He had so many victims, and we hope that my uncle will serve his time.”

Snodgrass asked the court to fast-track this case because she says they only have about six months before Blankenship would have to be sent back to prison in Ohio.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for May 31.

