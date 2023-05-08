Covington police provide free Kia, Hyundai steering wheel locks amid recent thefts

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -Covington police are offering free steering wheel locks for certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles that have been recently targeted for theft.

According to CNN, Kia and Hyundai vehicles made between 2011 and 2021 are the most impacted after a TikTok challenge was posted in 2021.

The affected vehicles:

Kia: 2011-2021 vehicles that use a steel key to “turn to start” the ignition

Hyundai: 2011-2021 vehicles that have a keyed ignition and don’t have an immobilizer

Vehicle owners can pick up the manufactured-made locks at the police department headquarters located at 1 Police Memorial Drive between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Officers have 216 locks available, and they are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. City officials say that once owners arrive, they need to provide proof of vehicle ownership and place of residency in Covington.

Covington is not the only city in the Tri-State that has ordered steering wheel locks for those models.

Delhi Township residents who own a vehicle with a Kia steel key ignition may receive a lock from the police department.

It is important to note that Kia and Hyundai are offering free software updates to prevent theft, according to the National Department of Transportation.

The City of Covington is advising residents to:

Lock your car doors.

Don’t leave keys in them.

Don’t leave valuables (guns, money, electronics etc.) in the vehicles, especially not in plain sight.

“Too many people are making it too easy for would-be thieves,” Assistant Police Chief Justin Wietholter said. “If you watch (security) videos, you can see thieves just walking up and down the streets, checking car doors. If they’re locked, they move on.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.