Driver turns himself in after crashing into crowded Loveland restaurant patio

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A pickup truck driver accused of plowing through a crowded patio in downtown Loveland Friday night turned himself in and will appear in court Monday, according to the Clermont County Jail.

Tobie Ramsey faces three charges after Loveland police say he barreled through the outdoor patio at Paxton’s Grill on West Loveland Avenue: Inducing panic, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was booked into the jail at 7:44 p.m. Sunday and will appear in Clermont County Municipal Court at 10 a.m., jail officials tell FOX19 NOW.

The restaurant was hosting a special celebration for Cinco de Mayo, according to its Facebook page.

The crash knocked the patio awning down.

Multiple people suffered injuries described as minor, according to the Loveland Symmes Fire Department.

It was not clear Friday night whether the truck came into contact with anyone or whether the falling awning caused the injuries.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story throughout the day.

