Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Fatal car crash was caused by a distracted juvenile driver, officials say

Authorities said the cause of the collision was distracted driving by a juvenile driver.
By Will Whaley, Isaac Calvert and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - Kentucky authorities say a car crash over the weekend that resulted in one death and two injuries was caused by a distracted juvenile driver.

The Bowling Green Police Department responded to the two-vehicle wreck at an intersection on Saturday.

Authorities said 60-year-old Sandra Cardwell, who was behind the wheel in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Charles Cardwell was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. Police said he refused medical attention and was escorted by officers back to his home.

Two juveniles were also in the car with the Cardwells during the crash. They were taken to a hospital to have their injuries treated.

One of the juveniles suffered a broken clavicle and was treated and released. The other juvenile received treatment for possible internal injuries.

Police say the occupants in the other vehicle did not report any injuries.

Authorities said the cause of the collision was distracted driving by a juvenile driver. Two of the occupants in the vehicle were juveniles. The third passenger’s identity has not been revealed at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in downtown Loveland where a truck driver crashed into the crowded patio of a...
Pickup truck driver crashes into crowded restaurant patio in downtown Loveland
A shelter-in-place has been lifted for the Flying Pig Marathon walkers and runners.
Shelter-in-place lifted for Flying Pig Marathon participants
Tobie Ramsey
Driver turns himself in after crashing into crowded Loveland restaurant patio
Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to disruptive weather through the evening with the...
First Alert Weather Day: Risk increases for strong or severe storms
There was a combination of issues that led to the downfall of the environmentally sustainable...
How expenses, social media & timing contributed to a Cincinnati store’s closure

Latest News

FILE - Security guards let individuals enter the Silicon Valley Bank's headquarters in Santa...
Banks report tougher credit standards in wake of failures
Organizers of the Flying Pig decided moments before the marathon started to continue the race...
Flying Pig organizers double down on decision to start races amid thunderstorm
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
Bengals duo surprise elementary students
Bengals duo surprises elementary students