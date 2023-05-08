First Alert: Storm activity expected late Monday afternoon through evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY because of disruptive weather expected for Monday late afternoon through the evening hours with the threat of a few strong to possibly severe storms.

Monday morning will start off with mostly cloudy skies and isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. These will not be severe and not be widespread but could create areas of ponding on roadways or have some cloud-to-ground lightning.

Monday midday and early afternoon will be what we keep an eye on. There could be a few scattered showers and storms in this time frame, but if any of them get strong or bring heavy rainfall, it will limit any severe activity Monday evening.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and may reach 80 degrees if the sun comes out.

The severe threat for Monday evening is conditional due to the above. It’ll be a day where sunshine could lead to more storm energy for the evening storms.

As of Sunday night, the Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

The main threat includes strong straight-line winds and hail. That being said, we cannot rule out downpours that could result in localized flooding, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and a very low risk for an isolated tornado.

The timeline for any strong to severe storm to develop will be from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. before the severe threat ends in the Tri-State.

