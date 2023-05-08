First Alert Weather Day: Risk increases for strong or severe storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to disruptive weather expected late afternoon through the evening with a slight threat of a few strong to possibly severe storms, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Monday morning will start off with mostly cloudy skies, muggy, and warm, Meteorologist Frank Marzullo says.

“Midday and early afternoon will be what we keep an eye on. There could be a few scattered showers and storms, but if any of them get strong or bring heavy rainfall it will limit any severe activity Monday evening,” according to Marzullo.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and may reach 80 degrees if the sun comes out.

The severe threat for Monday evening is CONDITIONAL, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

This will be a day where the sunshine will fuel storm energy for the evening storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has a SLIGHT RISK (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

The main threat includes strong straight-line winds and hail. That being said, we cannot rule out downpours that could result in localized flooding, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and a very low risk for an isolated tornado, Marzullo says.

The timeline for any strong to severe storm to develop will be from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. before the severe threat ends.

First Alert Weather Day: Risk for strong or severe storms has increased for the afternoon and early evening hours. The biggest issue damaging wind, downpours, lightning. Here is a timeline, but during this time anyone could see something. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/PI7NcdM9fR — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) May 8, 2023

Showers and thunderstorms will end late Monday night into early Tuesday morning with lows falling into the upper 50s.

We can’t rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm Tuesday morning, but much of the day looks dry with clouds decreasing throughout the day and cooler - more seasonable - conditions, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Highs Tuesday will be in the low 70s with late-day sunshine.

Abundant sunshine is on the way Wednesday with highs seasonably warm in the mid-70s.

Clouds will build back in the region on Thursday as well as afternoon highs in the low 80s.

