Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

First Alert Weather Day: Risk increases for strong or severe storms

First Alert Weather Day: Monday
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to disruptive weather expected late afternoon through the evening with a slight threat of a few strong to possibly severe storms, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Monday morning will start off with mostly cloudy skies, muggy, and warm, Meteorologist Frank Marzullo says.

“Midday and early afternoon will be what we keep an eye on. There could be a few scattered showers and storms, but if any of them get strong or bring heavy rainfall it will limit any severe activity Monday evening,” according to Marzullo.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and may reach 80 degrees if the sun comes out.

The severe threat for Monday evening is CONDITIONAL, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

This will be a day where the sunshine will fuel storm energy for the evening storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has a SLIGHT RISK (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

The main threat includes strong straight-line winds and hail. That being said, we cannot rule out downpours that could result in localized flooding, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and a very low risk for an isolated tornado, Marzullo says.

The timeline for any strong to severe storm to develop will be from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. before the severe threat ends.

Showers and thunderstorms will end late Monday night into early Tuesday morning with lows falling into the upper 50s.

We can’t rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm Tuesday morning, but much of the day looks dry with clouds decreasing throughout the day and cooler - more seasonable - conditions, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Highs Tuesday will be in the low 70s with late-day sunshine.

Abundant sunshine is on the way Wednesday with highs seasonably warm in the mid-70s.

Clouds will build back in the region on Thursday as well as afternoon highs in the low 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in downtown Loveland where a truck driver crashed into the crowded patio of a...
Truck driver crashes into crowded restaurant patio in downtown Loveland
A shelter-in-place has been lifted for the Flying Pig Marathon walkers and runners.
Shelter-in-place lifted for Flying Pig Marathon participants
There was a combination of issues that led to the downfall of the environmentally sustainable...
How expenses, social media & timing contributed to a Cincinnati store’s closure
Caitlin Keen was the first to run to the "Finish Swine" Sunday during the Flying Pig Marathon....
Caitlin Keen gets a rainy 3rd Flying Pig victory
Police are searching for a suspect who is possibly involved in a shooting at an apartment...
Police search for suspect possibly involved in Cheviot shooting

Latest News

Frank Marzullo
First Alert Weather Day: Monday Afternoon
Tracking unsettled weather for Monday before a dry few days are in store.
FIRST ALERT: Showers, storms disruptive for Monday evening
Tracking the threat for a few strong storms on Monday afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking the threat of disruptive showers and storms Monday
Tracking scattered showers and storms again for Monday.
Active weather to start the work week