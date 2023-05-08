Contests
Flying Pig organizers double down on decision to start races amid thunderstorm

‘You can never be sure what mother nature is going to do.’
Some have criticized the Flying Pig for the decision to continue the marathon despite weather conditions.
By Candice Hare and Megan O'Rourke
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flying Pig Marathon Executive Director Iris Simpson-Bush says she made the right choice in allowing Sunday’s races to proceed despite inclement weather.

The storm produced heavy rain and lightning, leaving runners, workers and spectators vulnerable to the elements at the start of the marathon and half-marathon races Sunday morning. Marathon officials did issue a shelter-in-place 45 minutes into the race.

“It was the right decision,” Simpson-Bush told FOX19 Monday. “It worked out beautifully.”

Flying Pig Board Chair Jamie Smith said much the same Sunday afternoon, explaining the race staff and committee were as prepared as they could have been. He said many runners were pleased with the decision to start the race on time.

The last-minute decision to continue the races prompted mixed reactions elsewhere, with some runners telling us the organizers should have delayed the races until the belt of stormed moved through.

FOX19′s Steve Horstmeyer crystallized dissent in a tweet shortly after the race began.

Said Simpson-Bush, “Weather is unpredictable for the meteorologist. You know the joke or the story or the fact... 50 percent of the time they’re wrong. So you can never be sure what mother nature is going to do.”

The marathon head promised to learn from the experience but would not guarantee a different decision if faced with a similar situation in future races.

“The facts seem to be that it was the right time to go, the opportune time to go based on the way the weather was coming through, and that’s what we did,” she said. “It seems to have worked very well. In hindsight, I wish i didn’t have to make it. I hope I don’t have to make it again. But I do think it was the right one.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

