Jockey who won 2023 Kentucky Derby was sponsored by Jeff Ruby

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Riding atop of Mage, the winning horse at the 149th Kentucky Derby, was jockey Javier Castellano, who was sponsored by none other than Cincinnati restaurateur Jeff Ruby.

Our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer say that this was the first Kentucky Derby win for Castellano, who has been sponsored by Ruby for five years. He also wasn’t the only jockey wearing the Jeff Ruby Steakhouse brand at the Derby.

Other Ruby-sponsored jockeys at this year’s Kentucky Derby were Jareth Loveberry, who finished in second place on Two Phil’s; Joel Rosario, the fourth-place finisher on Disarm; Irad Ortiz Jr. on Cyclone Mischief and John Velazquez on Reincarnate.

But Castellano almost didn’t wear the brand during the win. Ruby tweeted that Mage’s owners told the jockey he couldn’t wear the pants “at the 11th hour,” and Castellano was willing to forego the Derby if he could not wear the Jeff Ruby pants.

Mage is owned by OGMA Investments LLC, Ramiro Restrepo, Sterling Racing LLC and CMNWLTH. The Enquirer reached out to the owners for comment but has not yet received a response.

The owners of the horse he was to ride, at the 11th hour wouldn’t let him wear our pants. @jjcjockey told them “ I don’t wear JR pants I don’t ride your horse”. He was willing to forego The Kentucky Derby .He told me” God is great. I’ll find a horse to ride & we will WIN The… https://t.co/tD9i8YJlQb — Jeff Ruby (@TheRealJeffRuby) May 7, 2023

Castellano went to dinner at Ruby’s Louisville steakhouse following his win. Ruby tweeted the jockey received a standing ovation, and he autographed a baseball cap.

Quite emotional for me walking ⁦@jjcjockey⁩ into our Louisville Steakhouse 10 pm last night and seeing the standing ovation he received with his family alongside him to witness it. I’ll probably frame the hat he https://t.co/S3AHKTPqek too was emotional for me 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/3b9EOpMfBu — Jeff Ruby (@TheRealJeffRuby) May 7, 2023

